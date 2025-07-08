Jose K Mani’s man-wildlife conflict remark reignites UDF return debate

KOTTAYAM: Amid growing speculation on the Kerala Congress (M) re-joining the UDF, the party’s recent call to convene an urgent assembly session to address issues surrounding the escalating man-animal conflicts in the state is being interpreted as a strategic manoeuvre to part ways with the LDF.

KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani’s statement has already kicked up discussions within political circles, suggesting that the party is actively exploring ways, and reasons, to exit the Left coalition.

According to sources, Jose has already held informal discussions with the Congress high command regarding the switch in alliance. Reports have pointed to the KC(M) chairman holding talks with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal in New Delhi. At the same time, KC(M) leaders said there was nothing political about Jose meeting Rahul and Venugopal as they are colleagues in Parliament.

“There is nothing inappropriate about Jose speaking with Rahul Gandhi or Venugopal. As of now, it’s too early for any such discussion regarding KC(M) switching to the UDF,” said a KC(M) leader. The Kerala Congress leadership is aware of the general pro-UDF sentiments among its cadre.