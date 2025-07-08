Jose K Mani’s man-wildlife conflict remark reignites UDF return debate

KOTTAYAM: Amid growing speculation on the Kerala Congress (M) re-joining the UDF, the party’s recent call to convene an urgent assembly session to address issues surrounding the escalating man-animal conflicts in the state is being interpreted as a strategic manoeuvre to part ways with the LDF.
KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani’s statement has already kicked up discussions within political circles, suggesting that the party is actively exploring ways, and reasons, to exit the Left coalition.
According to sources, Jose has already held informal discussions with the Congress high command regarding the switch in alliance. Reports have pointed to the KC(M) chairman holding talks with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal in New Delhi. At the same time, KC(M) leaders said there was nothing political about Jose meeting Rahul and Venugopal as they are colleagues in Parliament.
“There is nothing inappropriate about Jose speaking with Rahul Gandhi or Venugopal. As of now, it’s too early for any such discussion regarding KC(M) switching to the UDF,” said a KC(M) leader. The Kerala Congress leadership is aware of the general pro-UDF sentiments among its cadre.
In the meantime, the Congress leadership, as part of strengthening the UDF base in central Travancore, is actively exploring avenues to bring the KC(M) back to its fold. The Congress believes that KC(M)’s entry, just before the crucial local body elections, will effectively prevent a division of Christian votes, which could be consolidated in favour of the UDF. “There is no doubt that KC(M) is a political force to be reckoned with and their arrival into the UDF will solidify Christian support to the coalition,” a Congress leader pointed out.
However, taking into account the kind of treatment the KC(M) has been receiving in the LDF, it may be challenging for the party to sever ties with the Left coalition, without a valid reason. Sources close to Jose admit that the LDF has met all their demands, including a Rajya Sabha berth for the party chairman. It is in such situation that the KC(M) is planning to raise the wild animal attacks and stray dog menace to exert pressure on the LDF.
According to Jose, an emergency session of the assembly should be called to discuss the threats posed by wild animals and the increasing incidents of stray dog attacks across the state. “In many areas, people are unable to live safely due to the dangers posed by wildlife and stray dogs. To ensure public safety, it is necessary to carry out amendments to existing laws and introduce new legislation,” Jose said.
In a bid to exert pressure on the state government, the KC(M) chairman also highlighted the proactive measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling that banned ‘jallikattu’, a traditional bull-taming sport. “The TN government swiftly enacted a new law following Supreme Court’s decision on jallikattu. Similarly, we must amend the Animal Protection Act to effectively address the challenges of man-animal conflict and the stray dog menace,” he said.
Jose has also presented a formidable challenge to the government regarding the management of stray dogs. He proposed that all stray dogs within a one-kilometer radius of any confirmed rabies case should be euthanised. “In the event of a bird flu or swine flu outbreak, all birds and pigs in the affected area are culled. This model can be adopted in the case of rabid dogs as well,” he said.
Changing course
While KC(M) denied anything political about Jose meeting Rahul, the leadership is aware of its cadre’s general pro-UDF sentiments
The Congress leadership is actively exploring avenues to bring the KC(M) back to its fold
Given the kind of treatment the KC(M) is receiving in the LDF, it may be challenging for the party to sever ties with the Left coalition