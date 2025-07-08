Kerala rights panel seeks urgent action as stray dog bites cross 1.65 lakh, 17 dead

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of alarming reports that over 1.65 lakh people were bitten by stray dogs in the state in the past five months leading to 17 deaths, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has called for urgent intervention.

The commission has ordered that immediate steps be taken to control the threat of rabies and stray dog attacks. Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas has directed the state to draft a comprehensive action plan in this regard. It has also recommended the revival of Justice Siri Jagan Committee and has sought an action plan from the state within one month.

Justice Alexander also pointed out that the services of the Justice Siri Jagan Committee are essential and sought clarification from the state government on whether the committee is still functional.

Following news reports, the commission took a suo motu case in this regard and consulted Dr Jacob John, former head of virology at Vellore Christian Medical College.

Dr Jacob had emphasised the need for the formation of a multi-departmental task force to prevent rabies-related deaths in the state.