Kerala University plunges into administrative crisis as two officials hold Registrar post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing tussle in Kerala University between the vice-chancellor and the Syndicate landed the varsity in an unprecedented administrative crisis on Monday. It also created a peculiar situation that saw two officials – one owing allegiance to the Governor’s camp and the other to the state government – occupying the post of Registrar.
A day after the controversial Syndicate meeting ‘revoked’ the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar, the official reached the university on Monday, leading to the unfolding of dramatic events. Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas suspended joint registrar P Harikumar, who was holding the charge of Registrar.
Harikumar had endorsed Sunday’s Syndicate meeting even after the vice-chancellor declared it as dissolved. The disciplinary action came as the official refused to submit the minutes of Sunday’s meeting to Ciza and went on leave.
The vice-chancellor also gave the charge of Registrar to Mini Kappen, who is presently director of the university’s planning and development wing. Ciza made the swift move to send out a message that the Syndicate’s revocation of Anil Kumar’s suspension was invalid.
“The vice-chancellor has given a detailed report to Governor Rajendra Arlekar who is the university’s Chancellor, stating that the Syndicate’s revocation of suspension was invalid. The Raj Bhavan had sought details on Sunday’s special Syndicate meeting and the grounds on which Anil Kumar rejoined duty,” said a source.
Meanwhile, pro-Left Syndicate members said the present crisis in the university was a result of the vice-chancellor being ‘remote controlled’ by certain quarters. Syndicate member G Muraleedharan said the VC became aware that the Registrar’s suspension was a result of misuse of power after suffering a setback from the High Court.
Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said the Governor and the state government were wrecking the state’s higher education sector. He urged them not to turn the university into a venue for political drama. “History will not forgive you if you play with the future of students,” Satheesan warned.