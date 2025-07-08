Kerala University plunges into administrative crisis as two officials hold Registrar post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing tussle in Kerala University between the vice-chancellor and the Syndicate landed the varsity in an unprecedented administrative crisis on Monday. It also created a peculiar situation that saw two officials – one owing allegiance to the Governor’s camp and the other to the state government – occupying the post of Registrar.

A day after the controversial Syndicate meeting ‘revoked’ the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar, the official reached the university on Monday, leading to the unfolding of dramatic events. Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas suspended joint registrar P Harikumar, who was holding the charge of Registrar.

Harikumar had endorsed Sunday’s Syndicate meeting even after the vice-chancellor declared it as dissolved. The disciplinary action came as the official refused to submit the minutes of Sunday’s meeting to Ciza and went on leave.

The vice-chancellor also gave the charge of Registrar to Mini Kappen, who is presently director of the university’s planning and development wing. Ciza made the swift move to send out a message that the Syndicate’s revocation of Anil Kumar’s suspension was invalid.