Kerala’s khadi hues find a new generation of admirers

KOZHIKODE: Over the past few days, the Congress party in Kerala has found itself divided over the idea of wearing khadi shirts and dhotis as daily attire. Responding to the debate, Khadi Board Chairman and Industries Minister P Rajeeve took to Facebook declaring, “Khadi is no longer old-fashioned -- it’s now available in a variety of colours and designs.”
True to his words, the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board has in recent years transformed its image, introducing a wide range of colourful and contemporary garments. The traditionally heavy fabric has been reimagined into lighter, more comfortable versions, while the board has ventured into designer wear to appeal to modern, style-conscious consumers.
To further popularise the fabric, the Khadi Board has been organising fashion shows under the brand name Fashionova at Thiruvananthapuram, collaborating with the Institute of Fashion Technology Kerala (IFTK) to showcase its evolving designs.
These efforts have helped reposition khadi from a symbol of political identity to a fabric embraced by the fashion industry.
“We’ve broken away from the old perception of khadi being worn only by elderly people and politicians,” Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board Vice-chairman P Jayarajan told the TNIE. “We’ve launched new collections that now rival other popular fashion brands. Collaborating with fashion institutes and colleges across Kerala, we’ve created modern, stylish outfits that appeal to a younger audience.”
And this Onam season, he said, the board will be launching ‘Pookkalam’ collections which includes men’s kurtas with Chinese collars and women’s short and long blouses.
“The board has also hired designers from IFTK for each of its showrooms in the state. These designers assist customers in identifying their style preferences and even help design custom-made outfits. IFTK has also been designing western wear, women’s wear, and children’s collections for us,” Jayarajan said.
Kerala-made khadi is also finding acceptance in international markets.
“We currently operate 10 showrooms in Kerala, each with its own designers. Additionally, customers can shop through the ‘Khadi Kerala’ mobile application, where we offer a 30% discount on online purchases,” said K A Ratheesh, the secretary of the board.
Addressing concerns about the durability of khadi products, he explained, “There have been complaints about khadi being difficult to maintain, but that’s because not all khadi is the same. The yarns we use range from 100 to 400 grade, all entirely handwoven. Naturally, our higher-grade products offer superior quality, unlike cheaper alternatives that wear out after a few washes.”
Currently, the board manages 232 spinning centres and 154 weaving units directly under its control, employing around 12,000 artisans. Kerala khadi products are exported to markets in Italy, the UAE, and the United States.
“Last year, we recorded a turnover of Rs 60 crore. This year, our target is to cross Rs 100 crore,” Ratheesh said.