Kerala’s khadi hues find a new generation of admirers

KOZHIKODE: Over the past few days, the Congress party in Kerala has found itself divided over the idea of wearing khadi shirts and dhotis as daily attire. Responding to the debate, Khadi Board Chairman and Industries Minister P Rajeeve took to Facebook declaring, “Khadi is no longer old-fashioned -- it’s now available in a variety of colours and designs.”

True to his words, the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board has in recent years transformed its image, introducing a wide range of colourful and contemporary garments. The traditionally heavy fabric has been reimagined into lighter, more comfortable versions, while the board has ventured into designer wear to appeal to modern, style-conscious consumers.

To further popularise the fabric, the Khadi Board has been organising fashion shows under the brand name Fashionova at Thiruvananthapuram, collaborating with the Institute of Fashion Technology Kerala (IFTK) to showcase its evolving designs.