'Manjummel Boys' case: Cops grill Soubin, partners

KOCHI: Actor Soubin Shahir and two other partners of Parva Films, the producer of hit movie Manjummel Boys, appeared before the police for interrogation on Monday in connection with a cheating case registered in Kochi. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Soubin, his father, Babu Shahir, and partner, Shawn Antonyi, in the case, directing that they be released on bail in case of arrest.

In response to the summons issued by the police last month, the three arrived at the Maradu police station around 10.30 am on Monday. The interrogation continued till evening, during which they gave statements regarding the movie’s finances and their transactions with the complainant.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by Aroor native Siraj Valiyathara, who alleged that the trio failed to give him the promised share of profits from the film. Siraj said he invested Rs 7 crore in the film after being assured of a 40% profit share.