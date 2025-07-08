Parivar outfits dominate higher education sector as Congress becomes spectator

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the tussle between the governor and the LDF government intensifies, BJP-RSS has emerged as the main player in the Opposition, leaving Congress in a spectator’s role.

The issues that began after the appointment of Arif Mohammed Khan as governor in 2019 continue even after Rajendra Arlekar took charge at Raj Bhavan. The simmering issues have taken a toll on higher education sector.

Though members of ABVP had been elected to university senates before, this is the first time academicians close to Sangh Parivar are getting visibility and say in the higher education sector. Now, barring KUFOS, Malayalam University and MG University, 10 universities have no permanent VCs. In KUHS, a former VC has been reappointed. Incidentally, the Calicut university VC in-charge Dr P Raveendran was a pro-Congress academician. However, after his appointment by the former governor, he became close to the Raj Bhavan, Congress sources said.