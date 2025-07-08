Q&A series of school in Kozhikode continues to inspire, create waves

KOZHIKODE: Seasoned politicians are no strangers to tough questions from journalists. But when innocent-faced students throw sharp, unexpected queries their way, even the most battle-hardened leaders fumble for words.

Back in 2013, Muslim League leader K M Shaji found himself in exactly such a situation. During an interactive session organised by the media club of MIM Higher Secondary School, Perode, a student casually asked Shaji whether he admired then Leader of Opposition V S Achuthanandan’s fiery spirit, even in his late 80s. Caught off-guard, Shaji, with equal innocence, admitted that VS’ fighting spirit was an inspiration to all MLAs. The problem? At that very time, VS was relentlessly targeting the League and its leader P K Kunhalikutty in fiery public speeches.

It didn’t take long for Shaji’s candid remark to go viral on social media. Within hours, the League leadership was demanding an explanation.

And that wasn’t a one-off. The school’s media club has a knack for putting public figures on the spot. Even veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy wasn’t spared. In one session, a student boldly asked him: “You often say you dedicate your personal time to the party. Despite all your hard work, why did your party lose the assembly election?” Another cheeky question followed: “Your name is Oommen Chandy. Why did you give your son a ‘thala thirinja’ name Chandy Oommen?”

The school’s much-talked-about interactive series ‘Vidhyarthikalkku Oppam’ has a reputation for fearless, unfiltered questions. Launched in 2014 by the media club, the initiative was designed to train higher secondary humanities and journalism students in public engagement and interviewing skills. And it’s now become something of a local legend, recently crossing its 50th-session milestone.

Over the years, the programme has hosted well-known figures including KPAC Lalitha, K K Rema, K P Mohanan, E T Mohammed Basheer, Shafi Parambil, Abu Salim, former collector Prashanth Nair, and the late P T Thomas.