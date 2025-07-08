Quarrying a sword of Damocles over Kerala's Konni locals

PATHANAMTHITTA: The fatal rockfall at the Chengalam Thazham crusher unit in Payyanamon, Konni — which claimed the life of a migrant worker and left a fellow compatriot trapped — has once again exposed the unchecked quarrying operations in the state’s ecologically sensitive zones. What locals call a “silent exploitation” has now hardened into a deadly pattern, enabled by weak oversight and regulatory indifference.

According to a local panchayat official, officials from the geology department had visited the area for an inspection following the Mundakkai landslide in Wayanad, but failed to consult residents.

“It was just a random site check. No local inputs were sought, no community impact was assessed,” the official said.

The Western Ghats Protection Committee, a vocal critic of quarrying in the region, has demanded that a case of wilful homicide be filed against key officials — including the district geologist, Pollution Control Board officers, the Konni tehsildar, the local panchayat secretary, and the quarry owner. The committee also called for Rs 1 crore in compensation for the family of the deceased worker.