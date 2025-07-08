Quarrying a sword of Damocles over Kerala's Konni locals

PATHANAMTHITTA: The fatal rockfall at the Chengalam Thazham crusher unit in Payyanamon, Konni — which claimed the life of a migrant worker and left a fellow compatriot trapped — has once again exposed the unchecked quarrying operations in the state’s ecologically sensitive zones. What locals call a “silent exploitation” has now hardened into a deadly pattern, enabled by weak oversight and regulatory indifference.
According to a local panchayat official, officials from the geology department had visited the area for an inspection following the Mundakkai landslide in Wayanad, but failed to consult residents.
“It was just a random site check. No local inputs were sought, no community impact was assessed,” the official said.
The Western Ghats Protection Committee, a vocal critic of quarrying in the region, has demanded that a case of wilful homicide be filed against key officials — including the district geologist, Pollution Control Board officers, the Konni tehsildar, the local panchayat secretary, and the quarry owner. The committee also called for Rs 1 crore in compensation for the family of the deceased worker.
“This is not an isolated incident,” said Avinash Palleenazhikathu, an environmental activist closely following the issue. “There are more than eight active quarries in this stretch of Konni alone. Most operate with impunity, ignoring environmental norms and worker safety. Migrant workers are the most vulnerable. The quarry where the accident occurred has been operating for over two decades. Though it was closed for a few years, it has now been running continuously for the past three.”
The quarry is located deep within a remote portion of the Western Ghats, making regulatory visibility and public scrutiny difficult. Panchayat member Renju explained that geography itself contributes to the problem. “Payyanamon is a landscape of hillfolds. The quarry and residential areas lie on opposite slopes - close, yet visually cut off. Residents don’t realise the scale of danger until disaster strikes.”
Even as District Collector S Prem Krishnan leads ongoing rescue operations, the incident has spotlighted the glaring absence of regulatory will, effective enforcement and transparency in quarry licensing and operations.
In a district already on the edge ecologically, residents now live under what they describe as the “hanging sword of Damocles” — unsure whether the next blast, crack, or slide might claim their water, their homes, or their lives.