RJD leader Charupara Ravi passes away at 77

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state vice-president Charupara Ravi passed away at 77. The socialist leader died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

An active political leader from the age of 18, he had been closely working with Janata Dal organisations. He has also taken part in various protests in the plantation sector, including those organised by HMS labourers demanding minimum wages.

Deeply influenced by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Rammanohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan, Ravi was a strong critic of the emergency, and was jailed for over four months during this period.

The leader served as the Rubber Board vice chairman in 1990, KSRTC director board member in 1996, and devaswom board member in 1999.

He was also a member of the development committees of Medical College and Ayurveda College. He has also worked as the managing editor of the magazine 'Socialist Pathrika'.