Shashi Tharoor and Banshi Saboo win 21st P. Kesavadev Awards

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor and diabetologist Dr Banshi Saboo won the 21st P. Kesavadev awards, presented annually by the P Kesavadev Trust. The fourth-time parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, won the literary award by the trust for his writings, which explore themes such as Indian nationalism and political analysis. An international figure and global health leader, Dr Banshi Saboo was selected for the P Kesavadev DiabScreen award for his efforts in diabetes control awareness on the worldwide front.
"Even though Shashi Tharoor's writings are mainly Literature is the same, irrespective of the language," said the literature award committee chairman, George Onakkoor. The award committee evaluated that this honour is the epitome of Tharoor’s balanced life between literature and service.
A medical expert leading various international programmes, Dr Banshi is currently the Southeast Asia chairman of the International Diabetes Federation, a global council member of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, etc. The trust is honoured to present this year's awards to internationally acclaimed figures, said the managing trustee Jyothidev Kesavadev.
The awards were announced in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The honour, comprising Rs 50,000 and a statuette designed by artist BD Dethan, will be presented at Hotel Hilton Garden Inn here on July 27.