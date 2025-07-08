Shashi Tharoor and Banshi Saboo win 21st P. Kesavadev Awards

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor and diabetologist Dr Banshi Saboo won the 21st P. Kesavadev awards, presented annually by the P Kesavadev Trust. The fourth-time parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, won the literary award by the trust for his writings, which explore themes such as Indian nationalism and political analysis. An international figure and global health leader, Dr Banshi Saboo was selected for the P Kesavadev DiabScreen award for his efforts in diabetes control awareness on the worldwide front.

"Even though Shashi Tharoor's writings are mainly Literature is the same, irrespective of the language," said the literature award committee chairman, George Onakkoor. The award committee evaluated that this honour is the epitome of Tharoor’s balanced life between literature and service.