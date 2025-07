KOCHI: The state government on Monday moved the High Court seeking a compensation of Rs 9,531 crore for the losses suffered in connection with the sinking of container vessel MSC Elsa 3 off Kerala coast on May 25.

The government filed an admiralty suit against MSC Akiteta II, a Liberian-flagged sister vessel of Elsa 3, to secure the compensation amount for the damage caused to the economy, environment and the livelihood of fishermen following the sinking of the vessel owned by Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Considering the plea, the court ordered the arrest of Akiteta II, currently docked at Vizhinjam port, until the shipping firm deposits Rs 9,531 crore in the court. The HC will consider the case on July 10.

The state argued that Elsa 3 was carrying over 643 containers, which included hazardous cargo and plastic pellets known as ‘nurdles’.

‘Incident affected coastal economy’

The subsequent oil slick and floating cargo are serious threats not only to coastal fisheries but also to public health. As of June 30, a total of 61 containers washed ashore, and about 60 tonnes of plastic nurdles alone were collected as part of the clean-up operations by over 600 government personnel and 300 volunteers, the government stated.

The fish market has suffered a severe crash due to the fear of contamination, while six carcasses, including dolphins and a whale that are suspected to have died due to exposure to microplastic and toxic substances from the vessel, were found washed ashore. This has in turn affected the coastal economy and public confidence, says the admiralty suit, while claiming Rs 8626.12 crore as the damage due to pollution, Rs 378.48 crore to restore the environment, and Rs 526.51 crore for economic loss to fishers.