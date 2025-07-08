Superstition, child abuse flagged at district-level adalat in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson Adv P Sathidevi on Monday expressed concern over the growing exploitation of educated individuals by fake medical institutions operating under the guise of superstition. She was addressing the media after the first day of the Thiruvananthapuram district-level adalat conducted by the commission at Thycaud PWD Rest House.

“People are falling prey to unscientific treatments even for serious illnesses that have established medical solutions. This blind faith is being exploited and poses a serious danger to public health,” Sathidevi said.

The chairperson also highlighted the increasing number of complaints related to the mental health of children being affected by extramarital affairs of their parents.

Abuse of the elderly was another major concern raised during the adalat. The commission received multiple complaints from elderly mothers alleging that their children were taking over their property and pension money, and then neglecting them.

On the first day of the adalat, a total of 150 complaints were considered. Of these, 15 were resolved, seven were directed for further inquiry, and three cases were referred for counselling.