Tharoor tops UDF CM preference as survey reveals strong anti-incumbency against Pinarayi Vijayan

In terms of political trust, the United Democratic Front (UDF) led the field, with 38.9 per cent of respondents backing its development agenda. The LDF followed with 27.8 per cent, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered 23.1 per cent.

Leadership preferences revealed notable shifts within both major alliances. Within the UDF, Shashi Tharoor emerged as the leading Chief Ministerial candidate with 28.3 per cent support, followed by Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan at 15.4 per cent.

On the LDF side, former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja topped the list with 24.2 per cent support, while incumbent CM Pinarayi Vijayan trailed with 17.5 per cent. The survey did not suggest any major leadership vacuum within the NDA.

Kerala-based political analyst J. Prabhash urged caution in interpreting the results. “Without understanding the methodology of the survey, one cannot assess its veracity. In my opinion, anyone can say there is anti-incumbency even without conducting a survey,” he said.