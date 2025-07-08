Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar says KSRTC employees will not participate in Bharat Bandh; CITU rejects 'claim'

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would conduct services on Wednesday despite the nation-wide general strike called by the coalition of 10 trade unions, State Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said, a claim rejected by the CITU, which supports the Bharat Bandh.



"No KSRTC employee has given any strike notice so far. The buses will ply tomorrow. I hope the staff will be exempted, and they are not in a position to strike as well. In fact the KSRTC staff are happy with the current style of functioning. They now get their salaries on time, their health issues are being addressed. Even the last time when they called a strike, only 6 per cent of the employees had participated in it," Ganesh Kumar told reporters at Muhamma.



However, CITU State Vice President T P Ramakrishnan was quick to deny the same, saying that the KSRTC Employees Association (CITU) will definitely participate in the strike.



"The Minister's claim is false. We've already given the strike notice to the Managing Director's office. It's not at the Minister's office that the same should be given," Ramakrishnan told TNIE.