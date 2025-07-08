Two-month-old dies after local anaesthesia for circumcision in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A two-month-old baby boy died on Sunday in Kakkur, Kozhikode, after receiving local anaesthesia for a circumcision procedure at a cooperative clinic. The incident has prompted a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death, while the Child Rights Commission has also taken suo motu cognizance of the case.

The deceased is Emil Adam, the son of Imthiyaz and Shadiya, residents of Poovanath near Muthuvad School in Pallippoyil, Chelannur. According to initial reports from police and hospital sources, Emil Adam was brought to a private cooperative clinic in Kakkur on Sunday morning for the circumcision. Local anaesthesia was administered to the baby before the planned surgery. However, the child reportedly did not respond well to the anaesthesia.

Noticing the infant’s adverse reaction, the attending doctor advised immediate transfer to a hospital with more advanced facilities. The family swiftly rushed Emil to a private hospital in Kozhikode city. Despite intensive medical efforts, the child could not be saved. Kakkur police have registered a case of unnatural death and have initiated an inquiry into the incident. The body has been transferred to Kozhikode Medical College for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the Child Rights Commission has proactively registered a case concerning the infant’s death during the “circumcision ceremony.”

The commission has directed the District Child Protection Officer, District Medical Officer, and the SHO to submit a comprehensive report on the incident within ten days.