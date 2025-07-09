All eyes now on Kerala governor Arlekar’s next move

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the vice-chancellor and syndicate in Kerala University refusing to budge from their respective stances in the registrar suspension issue, all eyes are now on the course of action Governor Rajendra Arlekar would adopt on the matter by exercising his powers as Chancellor.

Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas had submitted a detailed report before the governor stating that the syndicate meeting that reinstated the registrar was ‘invalid’.

She has also reportedly informed the governor that the continuance of K S Anil Kumar in the registrar’s post was illegal.

The High Court had observed that since the syndicate has decided to reinstate the registrar, the correctness of that decision must be determined by the “appropriate authority”, meaning the chancellor. “In this case, Arlekar is expected to exercise his powers under Section 7(3) of the Kerala University Act,’ said a source.

This provision in the Act empowers the chancellor to “annul any proceeding of any of the authorities of the university which is not in conformity with this Act, the Statutes, the Ordinances, the Regulations, the rules or the bye-laws”.