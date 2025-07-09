General strike to hit normal life in Kerala today

T’PURAM/KOCHI: Normal life in the state is likely to be disrupted on Wednesday following the general strike called by central trade unions to oppose the “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-national and pro-corporate policies of the Union government”. Schools and majority of shops and establishments would remain closed and most of the private and KSRTC buses as well as autorickshaws and cabs would stay off the road due to the strike.
While metro rail service in Kochi, and trains, including MEMU will function, essential services including hospitals, milk distribution and newspaper services are excluded from the one-day strike. The ride-hailing services such as Uber, Ola, Rapido and Kerala Savari are expected to function, but union leaders said many drivers will not operate services to express solidarity with the strike. Water metro and boats operated by KWTD is expected to function, said officials.
The transactions at the public sector banks will remain affected. However, most private sector banks will function as normal as their employees are not part of any trade unions. Though colleges have not declared a holiday, officials said the functioning will be disrupted partially or fully due to the strike.
In the state, Left trade unions along with some others have joined the strike. However, though the Congress trade union INTUC is part of the strike, pro-Congress government employees and secretariat employees organisations have decided not to be its part.
The striking employees and workers will organise protests in front of Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and in front of Union government offices in other districts. The 24-hour strike will last till Wednesday midnight.