Human remains including skull found on private property in Kochi; police begin probe

KOCHI: Human remains, including a skull and bones, were discovered on a private property near the NIA office in Kalamassery, police said on Wednesday.
The remains were found by a JCB operator, a staff member of the company, while clearing a plot of land owned by Blue Star Realtors Limited.
Upon being alerted, the Kalamassery police arrived at the scene and initiated an inquest and forensic procedures. Moreover, a case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the discovery.
“We were informed by the company staff about the human remains found on their property, which is a construction site of a North Indian business group. The inquest has been completed, and a case has been registered,” said an officer from Kalamassery police Station.
He added that it is too early to draw conclusions and that further details will emerge only after a thorough investigation.
Meanwhile, Ratheesh Kumar, the JCB operator and the first witness, told TNIE that the human remains were discovered on Tuesday afternoon while he was clearing bushes on the plot.
“The land was being cleared as part of preparations for an upcoming construction project by the company on their 70-acre property. While I was moving the JCB forward to clear the bushes and then reversing it, I noticed the skull and bones. I immediately informed the company staff present at the site, and they in turn alerted the Kalamassery police,” said Ratheesh Kumar.
He added that he has given a statement to the police detailing what he saw.