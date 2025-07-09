Human remains including skull found on private property in Kochi; police begin probe

KOCHI: Human remains, including a skull and bones, were discovered on a private property near the NIA office in Kalamassery, police said on Wednesday.

The remains were found by a JCB operator, a staff member of the company, while clearing a plot of land owned by Blue Star Realtors Limited.

Upon being alerted, the Kalamassery police arrived at the scene and initiated an inquest and forensic procedures. Moreover, a case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the discovery.

“We were informed by the company staff about the human remains found on their property, which is a construction site of a North Indian business group. The inquest has been completed, and a case has been registered,” said an officer from Kalamassery police Station.

He added that it is too early to draw conclusions and that further details will emerge only after a thorough investigation.