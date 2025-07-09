Janaki Vs State of Kerala row: Producers agree to CBFC suggestions, HC directs censor certificate in three days

The counsel for the producer also said that they are ready to mute the name Janaki or substitute the name appearing from 1:06:45 to 1:08:32 and from 1:08:33 to 1:08:36. Then the Counsel for the Board submitted that when these changes are made and the edited versions is re-submitted, the certificate can be granted within a further period of three days.

Justice N Nagaresh directed the producer to submit the revised/modified version at the earliest before the CBFC. The court also directed the Board to issue the censor certificate within a further period of three days.

The Board submitted that the Board initially suggested 96 cuts to the filmmakers. However, now only two cuts are deemed sufficient. "No other changes are required," he added. In an affidavit filed before the High Court, the Board denied the contention that the title is not provocative, vulgar, offensive or violative of any other guidelines as the title of the film is "JSK-Janaki v/s State of Kerala which is named after goddes 'Janaki/Site' to highlight that 'Janaki' is a victim of heinous crime.