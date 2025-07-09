Kerala Congress (M) dismisses reports on front switch

KOTTAYAM: In a move to quell speculations, Kerala Congress (M) on Tuesday dismissed reports regarding the party switching political alliance.

In a press release, party chairman Jose K Mani reaffirmed that the KC(M) remains a vital component of the LDF and is actively engaged in efforts to strengthen and expand the popular base of the coalition.

“Some centres are spreading misinformation in a desperate attempt to bolster the UDF, which is currently grappling with internal strife over leadership positions. KC(M) is currently in a process to equip the party to ensure a resounding victory for LDF in the upcoming local body and Assembly elections,” he said.

Jose added that after the KC(M) highlighted the challenges faced by settlers and hilly farmers across the state, the chief minister has already prepared a special action plan to address these issues.

“This is the time for the Opposition parties to unite with the government in voicing concerns against the Central government’s stance on rising incidents of wildlife attacks. A collective approach will facilitate the convening of a special legislative session,” he said.