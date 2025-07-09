Kerala expands boat race season to boost backwater tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major push to promote Kerala’s famed backwaters and attract more international tourists, the number of traditional boat race events in the state is set to more than double this year.

For the first time, 14 events will be held as part of the annual boat race season. As part of the expansion plan, for the first time, the state tourism department is set to bring in a private event management company to professionally brand and market the Champions Boat League (CBL), which was launched four years ago.

The initiative is part of a broader plan of the tourism department to brand and market Kerala’s famed snake boat races at the national and international levels as a major tourist attraction. According to official sources, there is a huge cost involved in the conduct of the event and each event requires around Rs 1.5 crore including the prize money. Last year’s league featured nine teams competing across six venues with a total prize pool of Rs 3.2 crore.