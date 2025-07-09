Kerala expands boat race season to boost backwater tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major push to promote Kerala’s famed backwaters and attract more international tourists, the number of traditional boat race events in the state is set to more than double this year.
For the first time, 14 events will be held as part of the annual boat race season. As part of the expansion plan, for the first time, the state tourism department is set to bring in a private event management company to professionally brand and market the Champions Boat League (CBL), which was launched four years ago.
The initiative is part of a broader plan of the tourism department to brand and market Kerala’s famed snake boat races at the national and international levels as a major tourist attraction. According to official sources, there is a huge cost involved in the conduct of the event and each event requires around Rs 1.5 crore including the prize money. Last year’s league featured nine teams competing across six venues with a total prize pool of Rs 3.2 crore.
“We aim to transform our iconic backwater boat races into a global tourism product. Last year we organised six boat race events as part of CBL. The expanded calendar is expected to boost monsoon tourism. The event management company will be tasked with securing sponsorships, managing telecast rights, designing promotional material and coordinating with multiple government agencies,” said a senior official of the tourism department.
“The plan is to mobilise funds through sponsors. The government will facilitate the event,” the official added. This year the Nehru Trophy Boat Race will be held on August 30 and the department has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the event.
As per the current plan, the CBL will be held at Dharmadam, Beypore, Kochi Marine Drive, Kottappuram, Piravom, Thazhathangadi, Pulinkunnu, Kainakari, Karuvatta, Pandanad- Chengannur, Kayamkulam, Kallada, and the Presidents’ Trophy in Kollam. According to official sources, one more location in Kasaragod will also be included later.
However, the race boat owners are unhappy with the way the CBL is being planned this year as the tourism department is yet to announce the dates for the event. “The date of the Nehru Trophy has already been announced and CBL should be organised as a continuation of this event. Otherwise it will be difficult for the clubs to take part.
The government is yet to announce the date and we are apprehensive. Also at least a year of planning is required for the conduct of the event on a large scale. Even if they rope in a private event management company, they don’t have enough time to plan this,” said Joseph T Lukose, president of Kerala Race Boat Owners Association.
“The government should take steps to make this a national event and pitch boat races as a high-value tourism product that can attract scores of foreign tourists to our state,” he added.