Kerala HC cancels engineering and medical results; revised guidelines affect CBSE, ICSE students

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday annulled the results of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2025 entrance examinations, ruling that the last-minute amendment to the prospectus was unlawful.
The KEAM exams were conducted by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination from 23 to 29 April 2025, with results announced on 14 May. The final rank list was published on 1 July.
Justice D.K. Singh observed that the revised ranking methodology for KEAM 2025 disproportionately disadvantaged students who had studied the CBSE or ICSE syllabus during their higher secondary education. Consequently, the Court set aside the amended prospectus and directed the state to issue a revised rank list in accordance with the original, unamended prospectus.
The order came on a petition filed by Hana Fatima Ahnus, a KEAM candidate, along with others, who argued that the weightage criteria had been altered after the prospectus was published.
The petitioner contended that the ranking procedure was amended on the very day the rank list was released, adversely affecting her rank, which dropped to 4,209. By contrast, a candidate with similar marks in 2024 had secured a rank of 1,907. She described the amendment as “arbitrary, illegal and mala fide.”
She further alleged that the change was motivated by an intent “to eliminate the weightage previously accorded to CBSE and ICSE students.”