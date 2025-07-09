Kerala HC cancels engineering and medical results; revised guidelines affect CBSE, ICSE students

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday annulled the results of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2025 entrance examinations, ruling that the last-minute amendment to the prospectus was unlawful.

The KEAM exams were conducted by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination from 23 to 29 April 2025, with results announced on 14 May. The final rank list was published on 1 July.

Justice D.K. Singh observed that the revised ranking methodology for KEAM 2025 disproportionately disadvantaged students who had studied the CBSE or ICSE syllabus during their higher secondary education. Consequently, the Court set aside the amended prospectus and directed the state to issue a revised rank list in accordance with the original, unamended prospectus.