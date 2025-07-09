Kerala University administration battle continues amid SFI protests against governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The administrative tussle in Kerala University continued on Tuesday with Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas directing joint registrars to route files directly to her, bypassing registrar K S Anil Kumar whose suspension was revoked by the syndicate.The day also saw SFI workers going on a rampage in the varsity headquarters amid criticism that the police remained mute spectators in the face of the protests. The VC’s directive to the joint registrars was to send out a message that she has not accepted Anil’s reinstatement following a syndicate meeting that she termed as ‘invalid’. Meanwhile, Mini Dijo Kappen, the university’s director of planning, who was given charge of registrar by the VC could not assume charge as the administrative wing did not bring out the office order to this effect.

According to a source, the VC returned a file relating to the eligibility certificate for a student that was forwarded to her by Anil. She approved the file after giving directives to the joint registrars to route it directly to her. The VC has reportedly taken a stance not to approve any files that are sent to her by Anil who enjoys the firm backing of the syndicate.