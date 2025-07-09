Kochi deep tech startup's AR/VR tools to aid learning experience in Maharashtra's 121 tribal schools

KOCHI: Kochi-based deep tech startup Infusory has introduced augmented reality-based learning tools in 121 tribal schools of Maharashtra. This move comes following the state’s recent collaboration with the KSUM-registered company.
Infusory’s TutAR app, which Maharashtra is implementing as part of its Tribal School Infrastructure Enhancement Program, is set to give students (from nursery to Class XII) access to a comprehensive library of curriculum-appropriate 3D models. It will aid their study in subjects such as science, mathematics, environmental studies and English.
The startup, founded by Thomson Tom and Shyam Pradeep Alil in 2018, began as a student startup with the support of the KSUM (Kerala Startup Mission). Thomson said the app helps teachers and students to see the lessons as well as interact with them as 3D models. “For example, when studying the human heart, you can open its 3D model and view each part and explain it. This can make learning more enjoyable,” pointed out the founder, a native of Kottayam.
Shyam, who hails from Thrissur, said many schools in tribal areas face challenges such as poor internet connectivity and a lack of modern classroom equipment. “TutAR has been specially designed for use in adverse conditions,” he revealed. “The app works completely offline, without the need for Wi-Fi or mobile data.”
TutAR is powered by On-screen AR technology developed by Infusory. It enables AR experiences to be easily implemented on any device, without the need for special hardware. AR experiences can be employed in classrooms through mobile tablets, projectors and interactive panels. The platform today is used by over 5,000 schools and nearly 100,000 teachers within the country and abroad.
The Maharashtra project is paving a new way to modernise public education, as the National Education Policy 2020 aims to make learning easier and more attractive through use of new technologies. Thomson and Shyam hope the project to become a model for other states.