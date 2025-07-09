Kochi deep tech startup's AR/VR tools to aid learning experience in Maharashtra's 121 tribal schools

KOCHI: Kochi-based deep tech startup Infusory has introduced augmented reality-based learning tools in 121 tribal schools of Maharashtra. This move comes following the state’s recent collaboration with the KSUM-registered company.

Infusory’s TutAR app, which Maharashtra is implementing as part of its Tribal School Infrastructure Enhancement Program, is set to give students (from nursery to Class XII) access to a comprehensive library of curriculum-appropriate 3D models. It will aid their study in subjects such as science, mathematics, environmental studies and English.



The startup, founded by Thomson Tom and Shyam Pradeep Alil in 2018, began as a student startup with the support of the KSUM (Kerala Startup Mission). Thomson said the app helps teachers and students to see the lessons as well as interact with them as 3D models. “For example, when studying the human heart, you can open its 3D model and view each part and explain it. This can make learning more enjoyable,” pointed out the founder, a native of Kottayam.