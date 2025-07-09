KSRTC budget tourism cell to roll out Kuttanad Safari initiative soon

ALAPPUZHA: he state government is all set to launch the ‘Kuttanad Safari’, a unique backwater experience inspired by the desert safaris of the Gulf, as part of the water transport department’s budget tourism initiative. Ahead of the launch, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar visited Pathiramanal Island in Muhamma grama panchayat to inspect the preparations.
The safari aims to present the entire scenic charm of Kuttanad in a single boat journey, offering tourists a cultural and immersive experience unlike any other. The minister said the initiative will blend the natural beauty, traditional art forms, and local cuisine of the region, providing a rich and authentic glimpse into the heart of Kerala.
The entire safari package will be linked with KSRTC’s budget tourism network, allowing travellers from various parts of the state to arrive by bus, enjoy the boat trip, and return the same day. The trip is scheduled to start at 11am from Alappuzha and conclude at 5pm at the same location.
Under the Kuttanad Safari, the journey will begin from Alappuzha, offering guests snacks, a traditional toddy tasting experience from a local ‘kallu shaap’, and a delicious lunch.
Visitors will also get to watch a live portrait artist in action, participate in coir spinning and palm weaving, and witness the making of handmade crafts like palm-leaf balls and hats, all part of showcasing the region’s cultural vibrancy, said Ganesh Kumar.
The safari will conclude by 4 pm at Pathiramanal Island, where a unique amphitheatre made of bamboo and grass is being constructed with the support of the panchayat. A proposal for sponsorship has been submitted to Indian Oil Corporation, the minister said.
The amphitheatre will host traditional folk art performances largely unfamiliar to the younger generation. Each day, around six different art forms will be showcased over a period of one-and-a-half-hours, creating employment opportunities for local artists. The initiative aims to help international and domestic tourists to connect more deeply with Kerala’s cultural heritage, officials said.
The panchayat, in collaboration with Kudumbashree, also plans to set up more kiosks on the island, allowing tourists to purchase handicrafts and locally made products. Minister Ganesh Kumar stated that efforts are underway to implement the project ahead of the upcoming state assembly session.
The site visit was attended by water transport department director Shaji V Nair, Muhamma grama panchayat president Swapna Shabu, vice-president N T Reji, standing committee chairpersons Naseema T and C D Vishwanathan, and panchayat secretary M P Maheedharan.