KSRTC budget tourism cell to roll out Kuttanad Safari initiative soon

ALAPPUZHA: he state government is all set to launch the ‘Kuttanad Safari’, a unique backwater experience inspired by the desert safaris of the Gulf, as part of the water transport department’s budget tourism initiative. Ahead of the launch, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar visited Pathiramanal Island in Muhamma grama panchayat to inspect the preparations.

The safari aims to present the entire scenic charm of Kuttanad in a single boat journey, offering tourists a cultural and immersive experience unlike any other. The minister said the initiative will blend the natural beauty, traditional art forms, and local cuisine of the region, providing a rich and authentic glimpse into the heart of Kerala.

The entire safari package will be linked with KSRTC’s budget tourism network, allowing travellers from various parts of the state to arrive by bus, enjoy the boat trip, and return the same day. The trip is scheduled to start at 11am from Alappuzha and conclude at 5pm at the same location.

Under the Kuttanad Safari, the journey will begin from Alappuzha, offering guests snacks, a traditional toddy tasting experience from a local ‘kallu shaap’, and a delicious lunch.

Visitors will also get to watch a live portrait artist in action, participate in coir spinning and palm weaving, and witness the making of handmade crafts like palm-leaf balls and hats, all part of showcasing the region’s cultural vibrancy, said Ganesh Kumar.