Nationwide strike leaves Kerala in stalemate as transport, trade takes hit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Normal life across Kerala came to a standstill on Wednesday as a 24-hour general strike shut most shops and left roads deserted.

The unavailability of private buses and KSRTC services left travellers in a struggle. The rail passengers who got off at Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station stood stranded without any way to proceed to their destinations. However, the police have arranged vehicle facilities for patients to the RCC and Medical College. The police have increased security in the Secretariat to ensure the safety of officers.

In Neyyattinkara, private vehicles were stopped. Passengers of KSRTC buses were forced to exit the bus. KSRTC services were halted in Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram. In Karunagappally, tensions arose when KSRTC workers and strike supporters exchanged tough words. Daily wage labourers also expressed their concerns due to the strike. Taxis were stopped from conducting service at Kasargode. However, no arrests or casualties have been reported.

The nationwide strike had been jointly organised by ten central opposition trade unions against the anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government. AITUC, CITU, and INTUC are some of the prominent trade unions taking part in the strike. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha have also extended its support for the strike.