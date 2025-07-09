Take this free 'medicine' daily, say experts as Vitamin D crisis looms in Kerala

It may sound ironic that people in a sun-drenched country like India need to be medically prescribed a dose of sunshine for their physical and mental wellness. But, well, that’s the reality of our time.



Deficiency of vitamin D — the ‘sunshine vitamin’ — has indeed emerged as a major public health concern these days. National studies across all age groups and risk categories estimate that deficiency levels range between 40 and 99 per cent.



Most studies show a prevalence between 80 and 90 per cent, according to the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care (JFMPC). It’s a silent epidemic, experts underscore.



Some term it a pandemic. In fact, during the Covid crisis when people were forced to remain indoors, several reports termed vitamin D deficiency as “pandemic within a pandemic”. This subsequently drew wider attention to the growing health concern.