Clamour growing for union government intervention to save Nimisha Priya

PALAKKAD: Uncertainty surrounds the reported execution date of Nimisha Priya, the Malayali nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for the murder of a Yemeni national. Over the past two days, multiple media have claimed that her execution has been scheduled for July 16. However, there is no official confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) or the Indian Embassy so far.
The initial reports were sparked by a statement from Samuel Jerome Bhaskaran, an Indian national who has lived in Yemen for over two decades and has been involved in negotiating a settlement with the victim’s family through the payment of blood money. Bhaskaran told TNIE over the phone that he received a call two days ago from the chairman of the Central Prison in Sana’a, who confirmed that the execution order had been issued.
Following this, Bhaskaran said the information was verified by a Yemeni national associated with the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, who personally visited the prison in Sana’a and informed him of the development. “The execution order has been confirmed. The priority now is to work with local authorities and the Indian government to seek a postponement and at least postpone the execution order of Nimisha Priya,” Bhaskaran said.
Priya, a native of Palakkad, has been on death row since 2020 after a Yemeni court sentenced her for the alleged murder of Talal Abdo Mehdi, a Yemeni businessman, in July 2017. Her final appeal was dismissed by Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023, though the court left open the possibility of a pardon if the victim’s family accepted blood money under Yemeni law.
Despite the claims of execution, official sources in the MEA and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia have not confirmed any such development. India does not have an embassy in Yemen, and Nimisha is imprisoned in Sana’a, a region under Houthi control, making direct diplomatic intervention difficult. The ongoing civil conflict in Yemen has severely limited access for foreign missions and complicated communication.
In response to the circulating news, Advocate Subhash Chandran K R, a Supreme Court lawyer and member of the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council, said the council has not received any official communication.
“We learned about the reported execution date only through the media. As of now, there is no confirmation from Yemeni authorities, the MEA, or the prison officials. We have communicated to the MEA and are waiting for a reply from them,” he said via a voice message.
As the news gained traction, MPs John Brittas and K Radhakrishnan from Kerala wrote to the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister, seeking urgent intervention to stop the execution. Their offices also confirmed that, apart from media reports, they have not received any verified information. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also issued a public appeal to the Centre, urging immediate action to save Nimisha’s life.
Meanwhile, the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council has distanced itself from Samuel Jerome Bhaskaran, raising concerns about financial transparency. Council members allege that the $40,000 USD raised through public crowd-funding efforts and handed over to Jerome remains unaccounted for. They claim he has not provided a clear account of how the funds were used.
Responding to these allegations, Bhaskaran clarified: “I was never an official member of the Action Council, though we worked together toward Nimisha Priya’s release. The money was used for pre-negotiation efforts and was transferred to the Indian Embassy-appointed lawyer’s account, not to mine.”
The Action Council has reiterated that it remains committed to pursuing all legal and diplomatic avenues to secure Nimisha Priya’s release.
THE BACKGROUND
Nimisha Priya moved to Yemen in 2008 to support her parents, who were daily wage labourers in Palakkad. She initially worked as a nurse in private hospitals before launching her own clinic in 2015 under the sponsorship of Yemen native Talal Abdo Mehdi.
Her family claims that the professional partnership soured over time. Priya reportedly confronted Mehdi over suspected misappropriation of clinic funds. According to the family and legal team, he confiscated her passport and allegedly subjected her to prolonged harassment and abuse.
In a desperate attempt to recover her travel documents and escape the abusive situation, Priya allegedly injected Mehdi with sedatives. However, the attempt went wrong, resulting in his death. She was arrested in 2017 and later sentenced to death by a trial court in Sana’a.
Since her conviction, an international campaign led by the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council has been trying to secure her release through legal appeals and negotiation of blood money (diya) - an option available under Yemeni law where the victim’s family may pardon the offender in exchange for monetary compensation.