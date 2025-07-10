Clamour growing for union government intervention to save Nimisha Priya

PALAKKAD: Uncertainty surrounds the reported execution date of Nimisha Priya, the Malayali nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for the murder of a Yemeni national. Over the past two days, multiple media have claimed that her execution has been scheduled for July 16. However, there is no official confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) or the Indian Embassy so far.

The initial reports were sparked by a statement from Samuel Jerome Bhaskaran, an Indian national who has lived in Yemen for over two decades and has been involved in negotiating a settlement with the victim’s family through the payment of blood money. Bhaskaran told TNIE over the phone that he received a call two days ago from the chairman of the Central Prison in Sana’a, who confirmed that the execution order had been issued.

Following this, Bhaskaran said the information was verified by a Yemeni national associated with the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, who personally visited the prison in Sana’a and informed him of the development. “The execution order has been confirmed. The priority now is to work with local authorities and the Indian government to seek a postponement and at least postpone the execution order of Nimisha Priya,” Bhaskaran said.

Priya, a native of Palakkad, has been on death row since 2020 after a Yemeni court sentenced her for the alleged murder of Talal Abdo Mehdi, a Yemeni businessman, in July 2017. Her final appeal was dismissed by Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023, though the court left open the possibility of a pardon if the victim’s family accepted blood money under Yemeni law.

Despite the claims of execution, official sources in the MEA and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia have not confirmed any such development. India does not have an embassy in Yemen, and Nimisha is imprisoned in Sana’a, a region under Houthi control, making direct diplomatic intervention difficult. The ongoing civil conflict in Yemen has severely limited access for foreign missions and complicated communication.

In response to the circulating news, Advocate Subhash Chandran K R, a Supreme Court lawyer and member of the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council, said the council has not received any official communication.