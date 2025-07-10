Girl student found dead in Navodaya school hostel in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: A 15-year-old girl student of a Navodaya school in Chennithala was found hanging in the school hostel on Thursday morning, police said here.

According to Mannar police, the body of the Class 10 student from Arattupuzha was discovered in the early hours, hanging in the corridor leading to the hostel bathroom.

Further investigation is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)