THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s public healthcare system has often been a hot topic in development debates across the country and even abroad, and for good reason. However, despite topping in five of the 11 indicators, the state has now been ranked fourth in the NITI Aayog’s ‘good health and wellbeing index’. Reason: Unscientific thinking against immunisation and institutional deliveries gaining ground in the state, as well as inclusion of three new parameters.

Gujarat now holds the top spot in the ranking.

NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index computes goal-wise scores on 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) for states and union territories (UTs), besides a composite index.

One of them, SDG 3 on ‘good health and wellbeing’, assesses the performance in the health sector. Kerala topped SDG 3 in the first two index reports, but could not find a place even in the top 3 in later editions. However, the state has been retaining the top slot in the composite index — cumulative score of all goals — since the first edition.

When Kerala topped the SDG 3 chart in 2018 (the first edition) and 2019-20, it scored 92 and 82 points, respectively, well above the national average. In 2020-21 (third edition), three new indicators were included — suicide rate, accident death rate and out-of-pocket expenditure — and the state plummeted to 12th position with a score of 72 points, below the national average of 74. Gujarat stood first with a score of 86.

In the fourth and latest edition (2023-24), Kerala improved its score to 80 surpassing the national average of 77. However, it had to settle for fourth place in the country. Gujarat retained the top slot with a score of 90. It was followed by Maharashtra and Uttarakhand (84) and Himachal Pradesh (83). Karnataka shared the fourth spot with Kerala.