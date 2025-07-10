Kerala University VC bars ‘suspended’ registrar from entering varsity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tussle between the Vice Chancellor and the Syndicate in Kerala University over the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar further intensified on Wednesday. Hours before handing back charge to Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas issued a notice barring Anil Kumar, whose suspension was revoked by the Syndicate, from entering the varsity headquarters.

In the notice, the VC said the July 6 Syndicate meeting’s decision to revoke Anil’s suspension was invalid and the official continues to be on suspension. The VC observed that Anil was handling registrar duties illegally and warned that if it continues, disciplinary action would be taken against him as per university rules.

After the notice was issued, Anil submitted an application for leave for a few days on health grounds to Vice Chancellor Kunnummal, who re-assumed charge on Wednesday. The official also recommended that controller of examinations or joint registrar at Kariavattom campus be given charge of registrar in his absence.

The VC turned down the application stating that there was no relevance in a suspended official seeking leave. There are also indications that the VC would take further disciplinary action on Anil for not abiding by the order to give registrar charge to Mini Dijo Kappen.

Meanwhile, the VC has also submitted a complaint to the State Police Chief to take action against SFI workers who went on a rampage in the university headquarters on Tuesday and caused widespread destruction to university property.

Anil Kumar was suspended by Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal on July 2 for ordering the cancellation of an event, organised by a private organisation in the varsity on June 25, that was attended by Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The registrar had intervened after the controversial image of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag was displayed on the dais, at the varsity Senate Hall.