A Russian children’s classic comes to life in Kochi

A little fir swayed its branches in tune with the wind as it stood among the stately pine trees deep in the forest. Scampering around the fir tree were little bunnies, squirrels and mice.

A group of Class VIII students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam, brought alive the wonderous tale of The Fir Tree by Sergei Mikhailkov by turning into butterflies and bunnies.

The students enacted the story of the environmentally-conscious forest ranger and a little fir tree bringing the wintry beauty of the Northern hemisphere into the classroom.

This 25-minute theatrical presentation of the Russian author Mikhailkov’s children’s classic, which has been included in the Class VIII Malayalam-II of the general education department, is a novel method adopted by the Malayalam teacher C S Vishnuraj.