Cheengeri Hills is Wayanad’s eco-friendly trekking haven

KALPETTA: Wayanad Tourism Department’s well-timed strategy to promote Cheengeri Hills as an alternative to manage the growing tourist rush to the ecologically sensitive Chembra Peak is earning widespread praise. One of the district’s most popular attractions and a favourite among foreign tourists, permits for trekking to Chembra is restricted to fewer than 100 visitors a day due to its fragile ecosystem.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has proposed Cheengeri Hills -- a lesser-known but equally scenic peak -- as an alternative to address the mounting demand. Situated en-route to Kaduvakuzhi from Sultan Bathery, Cheengeri is known for its gentle slopes and ease of climbing, unlike the forest-clad hills that surround it.

The peak is especially famed for its breathtaking views at dawn. While a trek to Chembra costs over Rs 1,000 per person, a trip to Cheengirimala is priced at just Rs 50, making it a budget-friendly and accessible option for travellers. Local trip planners and tour operators in Wayanad have begun recommending Cheengeri Hills to tourists seeking a less crowded, eco-conscious, and economical trekking experience. Over the past few months, the hills have emerged as one of the most popular trekking destinations in the district.

“Cheengeri Hills have been open to visitors for the past few years. However, after assessing the difficulties faced by tourists at other trekking spots including Chembra peak, we decided to actively promote this location,” said Binosh Kunjappan, secretary of the Wayanad DTPC. “Unlike other forested peaks, Cheengerimala is safe, scenic, and family-friendly, attracting steady footfall throughout the year. On peak days during the season, an average of 300 people trek the hill – a significant number for a new destination.