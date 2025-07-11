Emergency row: Congress leader Muraleedharan urges Tharoor to choose his path, if he feels suffocated in party

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Friday launched a scathing attack to Shashi Tharoor, a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), over his recent actions that, he said, have placed the party in an uncomfortable position.

The criticism comes a day after Tharoor penned an article in a Malayalam daily that questioned former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s imposition of the Emergency — a move that has triggered backlash within the party ranks.

Muraleedharan, addressing reporters, called on the Thiruvananthapuram MP to decide whether he wants to continue within the Congress or pursue an independent political path. “There are two paths before him,” Muraleedharan said. “If he feels constrained in the present set-up, he should step down from the posts entrusted to him and move forward on a political path of his choice.”