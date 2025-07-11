Emergency row: Congress leader Muraleedharan urges Tharoor to choose his path, if he feels suffocated in party

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Friday launched a scathing attack to Shashi Tharoor, a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), over his recent actions that, he said, have placed the party in an uncomfortable position.
The criticism comes a day after Tharoor penned an article in a Malayalam daily that questioned former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s imposition of the Emergency — a move that has triggered backlash within the party ranks.
Muraleedharan, addressing reporters, called on the Thiruvananthapuram MP to decide whether he wants to continue within the Congress or pursue an independent political path. “There are two paths before him,” Muraleedharan said. “If he feels constrained in the present set-up, he should step down from the posts entrusted to him and move forward on a political path of his choice.”
Tharoor currently holds dual roles — as a sitting Member of Parliament and as chairman of a key Standing Committee appointed by the party. Muraleedharan said it was Tharoor’s responsibility to balance both his parliamentary and organisational duties and to raise differing views within the internal mechanisms of the party.
“If he expresses his dissent within the party framework, there is space for that,” Muraleedharan said. “But if he feels suffocated, he must make a decision rather than sending confusing signals that affect his own political identity.”
He further warned that any attempt to take a position outside the two stated options would be detrimental not just to the Congress but to Tharoor himself. “As a fellow colleague, I urge him to choose one of the two paths available,” he said.
Responding to a question on Tharoor's frequent praise for leaders from other parties — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi — Muraleedharan said, “He praises everyone except Congress leaders.”