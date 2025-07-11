High drama as Kerala University VC, Syndicate engage in power tussle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala witnessed high drama as K S Anil Kumar, whose suspension as registrar was ‘revoked’ by the Syndicate, attended office despite a notice against him carrying out official duties.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal had directed university security personnel to prevent Anil Kumar from entering his office on the grounds that he is still under suspension.

However, security personnel remained mute spectators as the official proceeded to his chamber. In a report to the VC, security staff said Anil Kumar ignored the directive when it was brought to his notice.

“The vice-chancellor does not have any right to issue orders barring the registrar from carrying out his official duties,” left-backed Syndicate member J S Shijukhan said.

Hitting back, the VC issued a directive revoking Anil Kumar’s access to e-files. However, the directive was not complied with and Anil Kumar was provided access to e-files following the Syndicate’s intervention. Even though Mini Dijo Kappen assumed the responsibility of registrar on Thursday on the VC’s directions, she was not provided her file-transfer ID, which affected her discharge of official duties.