THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revised rank list of KEAM engineering entrance exam, that was published late on Thursday after reverting to the old mark standardisation formula following a High Court directive, saw state syllabus students losing out top spots compared to the rank list brought out on July 1.

While a state syllabus student was the engineering entrance topper in the previous rank list, his position slipped to No 7 in the new rank list. The top spot in the revised rank list went to a CBSE syllabus student who was ranked fifth in the previous rank list.

CBSE students also bagged the top six ranks. However, the seventh and eighth spots were bagged by students from the state syllabus. While 43 state syllabus students figured in top 100 ranks in the July 1 rank list, the revised rank list saw their numbers dwindling to 21. On the other hand, the number of CBSE students among the top 100 ranks rose from 55 to 79.

Among the top 5,000 spots in the new rank list, there were 1,796 state syllabus students. Notably, their number was 2,539 in the July 1 rank list. The number of CBSE students in this category rose from 2,220 in the previous ranklist to 2,960 in the revised one.

Earlier in the day, a division bench of the High Court upheld a single judge’s order cancelling the KEAM 2025 results. The state government decided not to approach the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict on the grounds that the engineering admission process has to be completed by August 14, as stipulated by the All India Council For Technical Education.