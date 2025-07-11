Kerala couple reignites educational dreams, appears together for Plus II equivalency exam

PALAKKAD: In a touching story of resilience and shared dreams, a couple from Hidayath Nagar in Poolakkad—Abu Thahir and Thasleema—appeared hand-inhand for the Plus Two Malayalam Paper ii equivalency exam on Thursday, breathing new life into long-held aspirations they once thought they had left behind.

Abu Thahir, 40, had stepped away from his studies after completing SSLC. Thasleema, 30, who dreamt of studying further, had to set those hopes aside after marriage. But destiny had other plans. encouraged by close friends and a shared desire to grow, the couple decided three years ago to return to the classroom together.

"I work as an Arabic teacher at the Sunni Madrassas in Poolakkad and Cholode. Taking this decision as a couple gave us strength. Studying together at home helped us stay on track - our conversations turned into revision, and our shared goal became a source of daily inspiration,” Abu Thahir said.

Their journey back to learning was supported by the Kerala State Literacy Mission. For the last two years, the couple has been attending Sunday equivalency classes at Moyan’s School in Palakkad, actively participating, clearing doubts, and encouraging one another along the way.

On Thursday, school bags on their shoulders and hope in their hearts, the couple walked into the Pandit Mothilal Government Model Higher Secondary School, Palakkad, ready to turn a new page in their life story.

They wrote their Malayalam Plus Two equivalency exam side by side not just as students, but as each other’s strongest support system. Having already passed all subjects in the Plus i equivalency exams, the couple approaches this step with renewed confidence. Parents to three school-going children in Classes 8, 4, and 2, they are now powerful role models—proving that it’s never too late to learn.