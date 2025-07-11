Kerala Minister Abdurahiman's aide dies by suicide in locked quarters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The office staff of Sports Minister V Abdurahiman was found dead by suicide in his quarters on Friday morning. Biju, office assistant to the minister, was found hanging in his residence in the NGO Quarters.

A native of Wayanad, Biju was staying with his wife. His wife had gone to her parental home on Thursday. When he failed to report for duty on Friday morning, his colleagues tried to contact him on his mobile phone. As he did not respond to repeated calls, they went to his house and found it locked from the inside.

The room was later opened, and Biju was found hanging. According to police, the deceased was allegedly dealing with personal and family issues.

The Museum police have registered a case of unnatural death.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)