Scientists led by Keralite discovers frog with blue bones, green blood from Arunachal Pradesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of researchers led by Malayali scientist Dr SD Biju from Delhi University has discovered a frog having blue bones and green blood from Arunachal Pradesh.

This is the first Indian frog to exhibit this unique biological trait where their blood is green and their bones are blue in colour. They exhibit this colour through their translucent skin. “This peculiarity is known only in a handful of species in other parts of the world including Southeast Asia and far away regions in Madagascar and South America,” said SD Biju.

The findings have been published in the journal Zootaxa. This was previously reported in the neighbouring regions of China. This frog is included in the genus Gracixalus, a group of tree frogs, in the family Rhacophoridae. According to the researchers, this group of frogs was recently reported from India, until recently represented by a single species, Gracixalus patkaiensis (Pataki green tree frog).