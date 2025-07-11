The wildlife photographer in uniform, whose expeditions made it into a school textbook

Wild is something that calls from deep within — a pull towards the unknown, the raw, the real. It isn’t something that can be explained, only experienced.

And for this Motor Vehicles Department officer, the wild is his freedom, obsession, and the compass that guides his camera.

Shefiq Basheer Ahammed, currently posted as regional transport officer in Malappuram, forged a bond with the wild early in his life. Growing up in Pathanamthitta, close to the forest, he was steeped in stories of wildlife. “I never had fear and always loved adventure,” he says.

This connection took a new dimension when he began venturing into the woods. He started capturing the beauty of Kerala’s deep forests through his camera at the age of 15.

Later, in his early working years, Shefiq took a job at an oil rig in Dubai. He started saving enough to fund his initial international travels.

Even after joining the MVD in 1999, his heart remained tethered to the forests. In 2008, he took a five-year break from service, dedicating that time solely to exploration and photography.

“I was on leave without an allowance. Almost every senior official and colleague supported and encouraged me those days. The department even began to see me as the official photographer,” Shefiq smiles.