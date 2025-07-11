Trader bounces back from debt to build pan-India network in Kerala’s ‘Pineapple City’

KOCHI: Srinivasa Rao Thota first arrived in Vazhakulam, known as Kerala’s ‘Pineapple City’, to master the intricate dynamics of the pineapple trade after quitting his corporate job. The Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, native’s initial foray was successful: Swiftly establishing a wholesale agency on a partnership basis, and learning the ropes of sourcing, grading, and distribution. His venture flourished.

Then the Covid pandemic hit. The ensuing lockdown proved to be a catastrophic blow. Supply chains seized, markets collapsed, and the perishability of his produce meant staggering losses. “My partners quit the business, shifting all the liabilities on my shoulder. I was neck-deep in debt. It felt like everything I had built had come crashing down,” the 52-year-old recounts.

This would have left many shattered. But the entrepreneur in Srinivasa Rao refused to bow down. When despair loomed, he made a pivotal decision: Approaching the very backbone of Vazhakulam’s pineapple industry – the farmers. To his profound surprise and immense relief, these growers, witness to his dedication and fair dealings in his earlier venture, extended an extraordinary lifeline: They were more than willing to supply him their precious produce on credit.

“That became the cornerstone of my revival. I didn’t have a single penny with me. But the farmers here helped by lending me their produce, worth nearly Rs 25 lakh. I then relied on my sole strength: The outside market. I had a vast network of buyers across the country by then, from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi.

The ‘Vazhakulam pineapple’ brand was also a factor behind the revival of my business,” he tells the TNIE.

Slowly, the wheels of his business began to turn again. Over the past four years, through sheer grit, astute market understanding, and a renewed commitment to direct sourcing from local cultivators, he has not just recovered, but thrived. Today, Srinivasa Rao’s network spans the entire country. He dispatches vast quantities of Vazhakulam’s sweet and tangy pineapples to markets in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Orissa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. He owns 10 national permit lorries, and transports over 30% of the produce in his own vehicles.

“Pineapple is the only fruit that is available round the year, along with banana,” Srinivasa Rao states, highlighting its consistent demand. He ships at least 30-40 tonnes daily, typically filling three-four trucks.