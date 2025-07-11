UK job fraud: CB launches inquiry into Kannur man’s Mangaluru firm

KOCHI: The crime branch has launched an investigation into a Mangaluru-based overseas recruitment firm accused of cheating several people across Kerala of their money after offering them job opportunities in the United Kingdom.

According to officials, as many as 26 cases have been registered in various districts of the state against the firm — operating under the name UK in Regal Academy — since 2024. Ernakulam alone accounts for seven of the complaints. Recently, all the cases were handed over to the economic offences wing of the crime branch for a detailed investigation.

“The company promoted its services aggressively on social media, claiming to provide UK job visas without the need for IELTS qualification. They also held online and in-person classes for candidates,” a CB officer said. “Many people transferred large sums of money to the firm. However, most never received the promised visas, nor were their funds returned.”

The main accused is the company director, C K Joseph alias Sooraj, a native of Kannur who was operating the firm out of Kodialbail, Mangaluru. His current whereabouts are unknown. Each of the victims, lured by job offers for care assistant positions in UK care homes, reportedly lost amounts ranging from Rs 15-20 lakh. Initially, they were given repeated assurances that their money would be refunded. But after some time, the company stopped responding. The majority of complainants had availed loans to meet the payment.

CB officials confirmed that similar cases have been registered against the company in Karnataka.

“We are coordinating with Karnataka police as part of the probe. Efforts are under way to trace and apprehend the accused. The investigation began last month after the cases were officially transferred to us. We are expecting more people to approach the police with the complaint soon,” the officer said.