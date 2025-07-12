AICC directs KPCC to consult state leaders

KOTTAYAM: As the state Congress gears up for an organisational revamp, the AICC has passed the buck to the state leadership. In an attempt to ensure unity within the party, the AICC has asked the state leadership to consult senior leaders in the state before going for the KPCC reshuffle. The directive was issued during the meeting KPCC president Sunny Joseph and working president P C Vishnunath had with AICC general secretaries Deepa Das Munshi and K C Venugopal in New Delhi.

According to sources, the KPCC chief and working presidents will soon initiate talks with senior leaders to seek their opinion regarding the revamp. Though it has been decided to carry out the reshuffle prior to the local body polls later this year, the leadership is not rushing the process. “The consultations have not begun yet. We have not set any time frame for the revamp, because talks needed to be held at different leadership levels,” said a top Congress leader.

The KPCC revamp is being carried out in view of a report by Deepa Das Munshi, who recommended restructuring to strengthen the party ahead of elections.

According to insiders, instead of a total overhaul, the KPCC will be expanded with more office-bearers so as to avoid any fuss over the revamp ahead of upcoming elections. “There will not be major changes in the KPCC, but only some minor additions will be made,” said the leader.

Meanwhile, senior leaders in the state are closely watching the leadership’s movements. They are resolute in their stance that any unilateral decision regarding revamp won’t be accepted. As part of the move, senior leader and Congress Working Committee special invitee Ramesh Chennithala has already met former KPCC presidents K Sudhakaran and V M Sudheeran, who are currently undergoing Ayurveda treatment in Poonjar in Kottayam.