BJP revamps state leadership; Sobha Surendran, Ramesh among general secretaries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant move ahead of local body and assembly elections, the BJP has executed a major revamp of its state leadership.
Prominent woman leader Sobha Surendran, former secretary S Suresh and former Yuva Morcha national secretary Anoop Antony Joseph have been inducted as general secretaries, while senior leader M T Ramesh has been retained in the post. Notably, ex-DGP R Sreelekha and young leader Shone George figure among the 10 new vice-presidents.
The new office-bearers were announced on the day of Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state. Shah is expected to chair the state-level leadership meeting on Saturday.
The revamp, widely perceived as an attempt to rework internal dynamics and increase the party’s appeal, includes a combination of seasoned leaders and successful career professionals. The appointment of a new team reflects the vision of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who recently took over as the party state chief.
With the reshuffle, current group equations within the party are anticipated to change. There are allegations that leaders close to V Muraleedharan have not been given due consideration in the revamp. Meanwhile, attempts have been made to ensure social and communal balance. A couple of leaders from minority communities figure among the new appointees.
Apart from Sreelekha and Shone, former vice-chancellors K S Radhakrishnan and Abdul Salam, C Sadanandan of Kannur, P Sudheer of Thiruvananthapuram, C Krishnakumar from Palakkad, B Gopalakr-ishnan from Thrissur, K Soman of Alapppuzha and K K Aneesh Kumar of Thrissur have also been appointed as new vice-presidents. The list of 10 newly appointed secretaries includes Ashokan Kulanada, K Renjith, Renu Suresh, V V Rajesh, Pandalam Prathapan, Jiji Joseph, M V Gopakumar, Poonthura Sreekumar, P Shyamraj and M P Anjana Renjith.
In addition to these changes, Abhijith R Nair has been named the party’s social media convenor.
‘Many factors considered for party revamp’
T P Jayachandran Master will serve as the BJP’s spokesperson. The overhaul is viewed as part of the BJP’s strategy to energise its state unit and gear up for the elections with a refreshed leadership team.
Ramesh told TNIE that many factors were considered before the revamp. “The revised list has taken into account various sections, including newcomers, professionals and youths. The party will put up a strong performance in the upcoming elections,” said Ramesh, who chose to downplay reports over certain leaders being sidelined in the reshuffle.