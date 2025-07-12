BJP revamps state leadership; Sobha Surendran, Ramesh among general secretaries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant move ahead of local body and assembly elections, the BJP has executed a major revamp of its state leadership.

Prominent woman leader Sobha Surendran, former secretary S Suresh and former Yuva Morcha national secretary Anoop Antony Joseph have been inducted as general secretaries, while senior leader M T Ramesh has been retained in the post. Notably, ex-DGP R Sreelekha and young leader Shone George figure among the 10 new vice-presidents.

The new office-bearers were announced on the day of Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state. Shah is expected to chair the state-level leadership meeting on Saturday.

The revamp, widely perceived as an attempt to rework internal dynamics and increase the party’s appeal, includes a combination of seasoned leaders and successful career professionals. The appointment of a new team reflects the vision of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who recently took over as the party state chief.

With the reshuffle, current group equations within the party are anticipated to change. There are allegations that leaders close to V Muraleedharan have not been given due consideration in the revamp. Meanwhile, attempts have been made to ensure social and communal balance. A couple of leaders from minority communities figure among the new appointees.