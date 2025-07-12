Charge-draining ETMs spell trouble for KSRTC in Kerala; plans afoot to install charging points in buses

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: KSRTC is in a fix over the battery-draining electronic ticketing machines (ETMs), which are crucial for cashless payment and live tracking of buses. The conductors are hesitant to use the machines as the new machines drain their battery quickly, defeating the purpose. With over 22 lakh passengers relying on KSRTC services daily, the corporation has been forced to incur additional expenses to keep the ETMs running. Frequent recharging has become necessary, adding to operational strain.
ETMs have long posed issues for KSRTC, but conductors earlier managed with traditional ticket racks when machines failed. However, this backup is no longer viable as the corporation has grown increasingly dependent on ETMs following its digitisation efforts. KSRTC recently introduced travel cards, UPI payment options, and live bus tracking on select routes, further embedding ETMs into daily operations.
A KSRTC official acknowledged the difficulties but stated that a workaround has been devised. "We cannot revert to the old system of issuing tickets. To ensure the ETMs remain operational, we've decided to install 24-volt charging points in 5,048 buses," the official said.
The directive came from Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, who has been pushing for more passenger-friendly technologies. Drawing comparisons to the Indian Railways' digital systems, the minister noted that with the popularisation of the Chalo app -- integrated with ETM GPS features -- KSRTC could eliminate enquiry counters at bus stations. The plan also includes phasing out reservation counters, with the staff being redirected to support additional services.
In a shift from its previous approach of purchasing ETMs outright, KSRTC has now opted to lease the machines from Chalo, a transport-sector IT firm, at a cost of Rs 74 crore over five years. Under the lease, KSRTC pays 15.7 paise per ticket, amounting to Rs 3.45 lakh daily. Historically, KSRTC bought ETMs for Rs 5,200 each, which lasted about seven years. Subsequent purchases at Rs 8,600 per unit saw a slightly lower lifespan of 6.5 years. The decision to lease came after 5,550 machines -- each costing Rs 9,233-- began malfunctioning within just 18 months of deployment. Reported issues include display failures, overheating, and tickets failing to print.