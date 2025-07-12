KEAM rev list: Higher marks for state syllabus students cited as drawback

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid raging debate over the revised KEAM engineering entrance rank list that was prepared after reverting to the 2011 mark standardisation formula, factors that played spoilsport for state syllabus students have come under the scanner.

Unlike other entrance exams, KEAM engineering entrance considers the overall score attained in the objective type entrance exam and marks scored in mathematics, physics and chemistry in the Plus-Two exam on a 50:50 basis. As students from non-state boards such as CBSE and CISCE also attempt KEAM, Plus-Two marks are subjected to a standardisation process to ensure parity.

In the mark standardisation formula followed since 2011, statistical parameters such as ‘global mean’ and ‘standard deviation’ are used. This involves comparison with marks scored by students from 2009 to 2025. Experts said liberal awarding of marks by the state board over the past few years could have led to “skewness” of the data, thereby affecting the ranks of such students.

“Simply put, if average marks scored by all state syllabus students go up, marks of each student after standardisation would go down. This in turn would put students of other boards at an advantage,” said an official involved in the mark standardisation process.