Kerala Medical Council imposes penalty on doctor for displaying misleading qualifications

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: For the first time, the Kerala State Medical Council (KSMC- Modern Medicine) has imposed a monetary penalty on a doctor for displaying qualifications that were not approved by the council. The council's registrar issued a notice to a doctor based in Payyannur, directing him to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for this 'serious offence.'
The penalty followed a complaint filed by the Payyannur branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). An inquiry was subsequently conducted by the KSMC's ethics committee, which recommended action against the doctor. The individual in question holds an MBBS degree, along with a diploma in cardiology and a fellowship in gastrointestinal endoscopy-none of which are recognised by the KSMC.
Health experts have welcomed this decision, considering it a landmark ruling that could act as a deterrent for practitioners who mislead the public by displaying unrecognised diplomas and certificates.
"This is a significant and welcome decision by the KSMC. A thorough investigation was carried out based on multiple complaints from both the public and the medical community," said a doctor involved in the investigation.
This is the first case in which a monetary penalty has been imposed by the KSMC since its formation in 2021. Its predecessor, the Travancore-Cochin Medical Council, lacked the provision to impose penalties. The state legislature passed the Kerala State Medical Practitioners Act, 2021, to address gaps in the old law and grant the KSMC stronger regulatory powers.
Under the current regulations, physicians are required to display only recognised medical degrees, certifications, diplomas, or honours that reflect professional knowledge or exemplary achievements. Additionally, it is deemed improper for doctors to use excessively large signboards or include anything other than their name, recognised qualifications, titles, specialty, and registration number.
The IMA unit also raised concerns over a BDS-qualified dental doctor who was using the title of "cosmetologist" on the signboard, in the clinic of the same doctor.