Kerala Medical Council imposes penalty on doctor for displaying misleading qualifications

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: For the first time, the Kerala State Medical Council (KSMC- Modern Medicine) has imposed a monetary penalty on a doctor for displaying qualifications that were not approved by the council. The council's registrar issued a notice to a doctor based in Payyannur, directing him to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for this 'serious offence.'

The penalty followed a complaint filed by the Payyannur branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). An inquiry was subsequently conducted by the KSMC's ethics committee, which recommended action against the doctor. The individual in question holds an MBBS degree, along with a diploma in cardiology and a fellowship in gastrointestinal endoscopy-none of which are recognised by the KSMC.

Health experts have welcomed this decision, considering it a landmark ruling that could act as a deterrent for practitioners who mislead the public by displaying unrecognised diplomas and certificates.