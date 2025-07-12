Rahul Gandhi to attend Oommen Chandy's memorial meet on July 18

KOTTAYAM: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend the public meeting marking the second death anniversary of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at Puthuppally on July 18.

The state Congress leadership convened special general body and core committee meetings of the District Congress Committee (DCC) in Kottayam on Friday in preparation for the event.

The meetings were held in the presence of AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Das Munshi.

State Congress president Sunny Joseph, UDF convener Adoor Prakash, working presidents A P Anilkumar, P C Vishnunadh and Shafi Parambil, political affairs committee chairman Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, and senior DCC leaders took part in the discussions.