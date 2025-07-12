Records tumble as young swimmers make waves at the state aquatic meet

The blue lanes of Dr BR Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex in Pirappancode, Thiruvananthapuram, rippled with ambition as a generation of young swimmers dived headlong into the 51st Junior and 41st Sub-Junior State Aquatic Championships.
Organised by the Kerala Aquatic Association, the three-day meet drew over 650 swimmers from all 14 districts. “The result was one of the most competitive editions in the state’s aquatic history, with 37 new state records and dozens of personal bests logged,” says S Rajiv, president of Kerala Aquatic Association.
As expected, the battle for top honours came down to two powerhouses, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, with the districts splitting the major titles.
Ernakulam clinched the overall championship in the junior category with 795 points, edging out Thiruvananthapuram (738). Their dominance was most visible in individual sprint events, middle-distance races, and relays, particularly among the girls.
The hosts struck back to win the sub-junior crown with 132 points, narrowly ahead of Ernakulam (130). Thiruvananthapuram also swept the boys’ and girls’ water polo titles, underlining their all-round strength in both racing and team events.
“This is Ernakulam’s first junior title, after years of Thiruvananthapuram dominating both categories,” highlights Rajiv. “It’s a significant shift,” he adds, “and one that reflects how fast the sport is evolving across districts.”
Sreehari B of Thiruvananthapuram emerged as the top performer in Boys Group I, winning the individual championship and setting new state records in the 50m and 200m freestyle. His teammate Aarosh S topped Boys Group II, breaking the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle records, while Maanav K Rajesh (Tvm) led Group III with a record in the 200m freestyle.
In the girls’ division, Ardra S of Thiruvananthapuram claimed the Group I title, combining her medal haul in the pool with a starring role in water polo. Alakananda Raju of Ernakulam dominated Group II, setting a new record in the 200m breaststroke, while Shikha S R (Tvm) won Group III with a record in the 200m freestyle.
Other record-setters included Avanthika Pradeep (Tvm) in the 100m backstroke, Shreya Binil (Ekm) in the 100m and 200m backstroke, Christeena Sojan (Ekm) in the 200m freestyle, and Eshani P Joshi (Ekm) in the 100m butterfly. Team events too reflected the two-district rivalry.
Ernakulam won four of the six group team championships: Girls Group I and II, and Boys Group II and III. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram topped Girls Group III and Boys Group I, and completed a clean sweep in water polo, taking home both the boys’ and girls’ titles. Their swimmers, Irfan Muhammed and Ardra S, were named Best Water Polo Players.
Reflecting on the significance of the meet, Rajiv said the meet results gave Kerala renewed optimism ahead of the zonal and national championships. “We were a powerhouse in swimming through the ’90s and 2000s, but that momentum slipped over time. Now, with each stroke, we are regaining our rhythm.”
The official, who’s also the secretary general of Kerala Olympic Association, pointed to the meet’s structure as a crucial factor in raising standards. “All participants were selected through district-level championships held in all 14 districts. So what we witnessed at the meet was truly the finest talent Kerala has to offer,” he adds.
From record timings to breakout performances and rising competition from all corners of the state, this year’s championships, no doubt, revealed a shift in Kerala’s aquatic landscape. “As the swimmers now turn their focus to zonal and national meets, the momentum built in Pirappancode will serve them well,” Rajiv concludes.