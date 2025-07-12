Records tumble as young swimmers make waves at the state aquatic meet

The blue lanes of Dr BR Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex in Pirappancode, Thiruvananthapuram, rippled with ambition as a generation of young swimmers dived headlong into the 51st Junior and 41st Sub-Junior State Aquatic Championships.

Organised by the Kerala Aquatic Association, the three-day meet drew over 650 swimmers from all 14 districts. “The result was one of the most competitive editions in the state’s aquatic history, with 37 new state records and dozens of personal bests logged,” says S Rajiv, president of Kerala Aquatic Association.

As expected, the battle for top honours came down to two powerhouses, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, with the districts splitting the major titles.