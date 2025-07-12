Shashi Tharoor losing UDF sweet spot as IUML, RSP sour over ‘provocation’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hard on the heels of his most recent ‘provocations’, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is losing the support of UDF partners, many of whom had stood with him in times of crisis. Two major allies, the Muslim League and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), have come out openly against Tharoor over two separate incidents that placed him at odds with UDF’s political positioning.

Referring to Tharoor attending a luncheon hosted by the Israeli ambassador to India, IUML general secretary P M A Salam said the Congress party has no control over Tharoor.

“Tharoor has been doing things without the knowledge of the Congress leadership. The Muslim League has serious reservations about some of his actions. This has been continuing for some time. It is the Congress that has to take a call on how to deal with it,” Salam told TNIE.

The League had extended its support to Tharoor when several Congress state leaders tried to block his active participation in Kerala politics. In 2023, the League leadership invited Tharoor to its pro-Palestine rally, where his reference to Hamas as a terrorist organisation had put the former in an awkward spot.

Tharoor attended the event hosted by the Israeli envoy for Indian Parliament members on June 27. It was organised to solicit the support of the Indian political class for Israel in its war with Iran and attack on Gaza. Among those invited were BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda and Congress’ Praniti Shinde and Deepender Singh Hooda, besides Tharoor. However, Praniti and Deepender did not attend the function.